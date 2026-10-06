Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon spark Hansi Flick burnout fears as Barcelona stars dominate international break

Yamal has been a constant presence for Spain, starting their first three matches and racking up 203 minutes. The teenager has been in devastating form, contributing four goals and an assist for his country.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has attempted to manage his workload, insisting that "nobody will exceed 270 minutes in the four matches of the break". The manager also praised the youngster's drive, defining his ambition as the "anxiety of the genius" who constantly wants to compete and be the best.

Meanwhile, Gordon has been undroppable for England under Thomas Tuchel. The winger has played 218 minutes across three starts, scoring in every single match to continue his flying start to the season.