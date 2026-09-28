LAFC part ways with head coach Marc Dos Santos after tumble down Western Conference standings

The club announced his sacking Sunday night in a statement:

"LAFC announced today that, after careful consideration, the club has made the decision to part ways with head coach Marc Dos Santos. Marc has given a great deal to this club over the years, and we are grateful for his commitment, care and contributions to LAFC. We wish Marc and his family all the best moving forward. The club will share an update on its interim coaching plans soon, as we begin the search for a new head coach."

There was surprise in some corners when LAFC elected to promote from within after Steve Cherundolo - now involved in the U.S. Youth National team setup - announced he was leaving midway through last year. And Dos Santos never quite found a working formula with a star-studded squad. They currently sit sixth in the West after being tipped by many as MLS Cup favorites before the campaign.

Dos Santos' final record as LAFC head coach stood at 19 wins, 10 losses and 10 draws.