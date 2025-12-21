'The celebration is for him' - Kylian Mbappe sends heartfelt message to Cristiano Ronaldo after copying Real Madrid legend's iconic 'Siu' following Sevilla penalty

Mbappe celebrated his 27th birthday in style as he scored a late penalty to help Real defeat 10-man Sevilla at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos had taken an early lead thanks to Jude Bellingham’s first-half effort, before Sevilla’s Marcao was sent off following a mistimed challenge on the England international.
And with just four minutes of normal time left to play, Mbappe secured all three points for Real as he converted a penalty after Sevilla defender Juanlu Sanchez was penalised for fouling Rodrygo inside the box. The win means Real are now just a point behind fierce rivals Barcelona ahead of their trip to Villarreal on Sunday.