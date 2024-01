What's wrong with Kylian Mbappe?! PSG forward produces dire display as Brest battle back from two goals down to stun Ligue 1 leaders

Kylian Mbappe had an off night as Paris Saint-Germain threw away a 2-0 lead and eventually had to settle for a point against third-placed Brest.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Marco Asensio & Randal Kolo Muani grabbed PSG goals

Mbappe one shot on target all night

Parisians retain six-point lead atop Ligue 1