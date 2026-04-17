Kylian Mbappe 'had nightmares' after PSG won Champions League without him as France legend warns Real Madrid star his trophy drought might last FOUR YEARS

Having moved to Parc des Princes in the same summer of 2017 as Brazilian superstar Neymar smashed transfer records with his €222 million (£193m/$262m) switch from Barcelona, Mbappe would go on to spend seven productive years in the French capital.
He won 15 trophies with PSG, including six Ligue 1 titles, and became the club’s all-time leading scorer by plundering 256 goals through 308 appearances. European glory did, however, prove elusive and the 2018 World Cup winner is yet to be recognised as the best player on the planet.