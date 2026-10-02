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Will Kylian Mbappe miss El Clasico? Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho makes huge injury decision
Mbappe faces delayed Madrid return
Mbappe has enjoyed a truly sensational start to the new campaign, but his brilliant early momentum has been halted by an untimely knee injury. The French forward has been in devastatingly prolific form for Madrid in Liga, swiftly racking up an impressive tally of seven goals and two assists.
However, his progress was interrupted during the recent international break. Mbappe sustained a knee problem shortly after scoring the decisive winning goal for France in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Turkey. Consequently, he was forced to abandon the national team camp prematurely. The forward immediately travelled back to the Spanish capital to commence his rehabilitation programme alongside the club's dedicated medical personnel.
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Mourinho takes a cautious approach
Initial medical estimates provided a degree of optimism, suggesting that Mbappe would only be sidelined for a brief period of one to two weeks. Despite this positive prognosis, Los Blancos manager Mourinho is reportedly determined to exercise extreme caution regarding his talisman's recovery process.
According to AS, the Portuguese tactician is seriously considering resting the attacker for the upcoming league fixture against Villarreal on October 10. Mourinho possesses a vast amount of experience in managing high-profile players and understands that rushing a return could trigger a far more damaging setback. Consequently, the medical team will not authorise his competitive involvement until he is completely free of any discomfort.
Focus shifts to Barcelona clash
The overarching strategy behind this highly patient approach is entirely focused on ensuring Mbappe is fully fit for the most important match of the season so far. Madrid are scheduled to host fierce rivals Barcelona in a crucial El Clasico showdown on October 25.
Mourinho is absolutely determined to have his primary offensive weapon operating at maximum capacity for this monumental encounter. According to the same report, the coaching staff recognise that introducing the prolific attacker back into the starting line-up against less threatening opposition would yield very little long-term benefit. Therefore, preserving his explosive pace and finishing ability for the ultimate domestic test has become the sole priority for everyone associated with the club.
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Navigating a demanding fixture list
Before they can even think about the blockbuster showdown with Barca, Madrid must successfully navigate a particularly congested schedule. Alongside their impending domestic clash against Villarreal, Mourinho's men face a demanding run of fixtures that includes crucial tests against AS Roma, Sevilla, and RB Leipzig across both league and European competitions.
Operating without absolute certainty over their top scorer's exact return date will undoubtedly stretch the overall depth of the squad. Nevertheless, protecting Mbappe's physical well-being remains the ultimate objective for Los Blancos.
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