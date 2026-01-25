Kylian Mbappe dedicates successful Panenka to AFCON villain Brahim Diaz during Real Madrid's win at Villarreal

Moments after Senegal had a goal controversially disallowed in the AFCON final earlier this month, Diaz won a hotly debated penalty, which led The Lions of Teranga to walk off the pitch in protest. Following a lengthy delay, Diaz failed to execute his questionable Panenka penalty, and Senegal went on to win the final in extra-time. In the aftermath of that agonising defeat, the Madrid man admitted he had "failed" and apologised from the "bottom of my heart".
He wrote on Instagram: "My soul hurts. I dreamed of this title thanks to all the love you all gave me, every message, every show of support that made me feel I wasn’t alone. I fought with everything I had, with my heart above all else. Yesterday I failed and I take full responsibility. I apologise from the bottom of my heart. It will be hard for me to recover, because this wound doesn’t heal easily… but I will try. Not for myself, but for everyone who believed in me and for everyone who suffered with me. I will keep going forward until one day I can give you all this love back and become a source of pride for my Moroccan people."