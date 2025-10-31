Kylian Mbappe told 'only constant improvement will do' at Real Madrid as forward targets further glory after collecting European Golden Shoe award for sensational debut season

Mbappe received the European Golden Shoe award on Friday in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabeu, with all Real Madrid players and coaching staff in attendance – except for the injured Dani Carvajal. The French forward earned the honour after scoring 31 La Liga goals last season.
In his debut campaign with Madrid, Mbappe netted an impressive 44 goals in 59 matches across all competitions. Although Arsenal frontman Viktor Gyokeres scored 39 goals in Liga Portugal with Sporting CP last season, he finished second in the Golden Shoe standings due to the league’s lower coefficient of 1.5 points per goal. Among players from Europe’s top five leagues, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah came closest to challenging Mbappe, with 29 goals that helped propel the Reds to the Premier League title.