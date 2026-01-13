'It's been short' - Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid exit as 'Galactico' forward pays tribute to departed boss

There were initially reports coming out of Spain to suggest that Alonso would be given time to get things right in the Spanish capital, with Blancos bosses prepared to show patience with a man that only returned to the club in the summer of 2025.
His tenure was, however, ultimately cut short after eight months. The 44-year-old had been falling under mounting pressure after failing to deliver positive results on a consistent basis. A 3-2 reversal against Barca proved to be the final straw - with major silverware falling out of reach in Saudi Arabia.
Alonso is said to have vacated his role by "mutual agreement”, but he may have been pushed more forcefully than he jumped. Real are now in the market for a new permanent boss, having turned to former defender Alvaro Arbeloa on a caretaker basis.