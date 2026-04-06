Kimmich: Mbappé saved Real Madrid from a slump... and this is the plan to bring them down

Kimmich added: "Harry Kane is incredibly important to us, which goes without saying; he’s a key part of our style of play, because he’s not just a goalscorer, he’s a natural leader and a role model, and he has a unique mindset for an attacking player. It’s important that he’s on the pitch tomorrow to provide his leadership."

On watching Real Madrid’s matches against Manchester City, Kimmich commented: “I didn’t watch the matches, but this is Real Madrid, and things are sometimes different here. Perhaps we expected City to dominate, so it was exciting to see them qualify. City and Real have faced each other many times, and Real have progressed on several occasions even though we sometimes felt it wasn’t deserved, but this time against City, their qualification was deserved.”

On the secret to beating Real Madrid, Kimmich emphasised: “If you want to beat Real Madrid, you have to be at your best mentally and tactically. Everyone here is excited and happy to be playing here tomorrow. This is the highest level of competition, which is what we dream of as players, and we’re eagerly awaiting tomorrow’s clash.”



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