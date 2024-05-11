Mauricio PochettinoGetty
Gill Clark

'Kill the rumours' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reveals when his fate will be decided as he laments negative effect of speculation surrounding his future

Mauricio PochettinoChelseaTransfersNottingham Forest vs ChelseaNottingham ForestPremier League

Mauricio Pochettino says he expects to find out whether he will continue as Chelsea boss at the end of the Premier League season in a week's time.

  • Pochettino's Chelsea future is uncertain
  • Blues still have three Premier League games left
  • Decision to be made on Pochettino imminently
