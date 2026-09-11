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Ousmane Dembele reveals the incredible nicknames PSG stars have given Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

K. Kvaratskhelia
O. Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Ousmane Dembele has revealed the flattering nicknames Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has earned since cementing his place at Paris Saint-Germain. The French winger heaped praise on his team-mate during a joint interview, explaining how the Georgian star is viewed inside the dressing room.

  • Kvaratskhelia makes his mark in Paris

    Kvaratskhelia has quickly established himself as a vital figure at PSG following his high-profile move from Napoli. His impressive performances have already earned him several flattering monikers from his new colleagues.

    Speaking in a joint interview with Kvaratskhelia and Fabian Ruiz for The Athletic, Dembele shed light on the Georgian's status within the squad. The French forward took the opportunity to pay a glowing tribute to his fellow attacker.

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    Dembele reveals dressing room nicknames

    Dembele made it clear just how highly Kvaratskhelia is rated in the French capital. The winger praised his team-mate's European pedigree and massive impact on the team.

    "He’s an incredible player, one of the best wingers, one of the best players in the world," Dembele explained. "Last year he had an incredible season - he's very, very important for us. He has so many nicknames, we call him 'The Best' here or 'Kvaradona'."

  • Embracing the Maradona comparison

    When asked for his preference, Kvaratskhelia did not hesitate in choosing 'Kvaradona'. The nickname retains a special connection to his successful spell at Napoli, where the Argentine legend remains an absolute icon.

    "My favourite is Kvaradona," he admitted. "I’m really proud that I played at Napoli. When they call me this, it’s a privilege and pressure as well, because when they compare you to one of the best football players in history, it’s really difficult to handle it. Nobody can compare with [Diego] Maradona, but it’s a pleasure."

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    Chasing the ultimate European glory

    PSG recently kicked off their Champions League title defense with a resounding 6-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava. In that match, Dembele contributed two goals and two assists, while Ferran Torres netted his first hat-trick for Les Parisiens and Ruiz also got his name on the scoresheet.

    They will now shift their focus to Ligue 1, where they have made a disappointing start to the season, securing just two points from their opening three matches. PSG are set to face Brest away this weekend.

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