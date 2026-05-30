'I'm happy Antonio Conte left' - Kevin De Bruyne relieved to see back of Napoli boss as playmaker opens up on tough debut season in Serie A

The relationship between a creative genius and a defensive disciplinarian is often fraught with tension, and De Bruyne’s time under Conte proved to be no exception. The Belgian midfielder joined Napoli in the summer of 2025 on a free transfer, following a historic 10-year spell with Manchester City where he won every possible trophy, headlined by six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown. Speaking to the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, the Napoli playmaker did not hold back when assessing why he struggled to replicate his usual world-class numbers during his first year in Serie A.
“I actually thought it was pretty good at the beginning, and even when I came back, it was at a pretty good level," he said. "It was difficult for me, of course, because Conte has a very different vision of football than I do; we shouldn't beat around the bush about that."