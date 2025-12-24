'You have to keep cold!' - Kepa Arrizabalaga reveals secret behind Arsenal penalty heroics after sending Gunners into Carabao Cup semi-finals with Crystal Palace save

A Maxence Lacroix own goal had put the Gunners ahead late on, and the Frenchman's inadvertent strike seemed enough for Arsenal to progress to the semi-finals of the competition. However, Marc Guehi netted in second-half injury time as the Carabao Cup quarter-final clash finished all-square at the Emirates on Wednesday night.
Rather than go to extra time, the London derby went straight to penalties as is the case in the domestic cup competition. A total of 16 spot kicks were taken in the shootout, with Kepa proving the man of the hour for Arsenal as he saved Lacroix's effort from 12 yards to spark jubilant scenes in north London.
And Kepa, who arrived from Chelsea for just £5m over the summer following an impressive season-long loan at Bournemouth, has revealed the secret behind his heroics, insisting 'you have to keep cold' when facing down an opponent in a penalty shootout.