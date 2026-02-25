Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Vinicius back to best GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Hindle

Keep dancing, Vinicius Jr! Real Madrid star back to his best as he shakes off the haters, racists and a terrible 2025

After all that followed it, it may have been forgotten just how good Vinicius Jr's goal to beat Benfica was last week. The Brazil winger has a fine catalogue for Real Madrid, but this was surely among the best. Vinicius cut inside before using the outline of a defender to shape his shot into the top corner. It was a truly wonderful moment of individual expression - one that absolutely should be celebrated.

Vinicius knew how good the goal was, and celebrated in kind, taking delight in rubbing his joy in the faces of those in the stands who had jeered him from minute one. The former Flamengo teenager is one of those athletes who feeds off the energy of the game. The fans roar, he runs harder; an opponent kicks him, Vinicius wants to beat him more. There is an infectious sort of relentlessness about him, a sheer drive that no doubt helps him to rise to the biggest of occasions. That is absolutely a good thing. 

Unfortunately, deplorably, it was all rather ruined last week, when he was subject to alleged racist abuse from Gianluca Prestianni. The Benfica forward protests his innocence, but multiple eyewitness accounts, as well as a video itself, would seem to tell a different story. This saga will, no doubt, drag on. Prestianni, should he be found guilty, will hopefully face an appropriate punishment. 

But lost in all of this - Jose Mourinho's silly comments, the game stopping, Kylian Mbappe's scathing account - is the fact that Vinicius was brilliant all night. In truth, he has been for the best part of two months now.

Asking Vinicius to simply 'let his game do the talking' devalues the magnitude of the situation, yet ignoring that he is a truly excellent footballer returning to his brilliant best would be a more egregious act of revisionism. Vinicius, in short, is playing his most effective football in a year, and as the games get bigger, his undeniable quality will only become more vital for Los Blancos. 

  • Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Thriving in adversity

    There is certainly a relationship between the way opponents interact with Vinicius and the quality of his play. He thrives amid a healthy level of adversity. Kicking, pushing, a few good-natured words exchanged; these are all normal parts of football that, although not condoned, should be accepted. And Vinicius, when subject to them in a manner that doesn't get personal or abusive, is excellent at football. He finds new levels when opponents strike a nerve.

    Before his goal against Benfica, it was the exact kind of game in which the Brazilian thrives. He received the ball over and over, and was kicked over and over. Benfica's players chirped at him and he argued back. He scored a truly wonderful goal, and enjoyed a brief moment of exorbitant celebration.

    Sure, some Benfica fans were rubbed the wrong way, but Vinicius earned his moment. He is allowed to do these things, especially when his play backs it up.

    • Advertisement
  • Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 2024-25Getty Images

    Woeful revenge tour

    And his play has been brilliant of late. Vinicius was subject to internet trolling when he endured a year of poor form following his vow to bounce back after finishing second in the 2024 Ballon d'Or voting in 2024. Vinicius claimed he would "come back 10x harder if I have to", only to score a mere eight goals La Liga goals over the course of 2025. 

    Amid managerial changes and injuries to key team-mates, the face of the matter was that Vinicius could never quite figure out how to play with Kylian Mbappe - and, in truth, still hasn't. He endured a 19-game goal drought for club and country during the final months of the year, as the feast-or-famine footballer from his younger years reared its head again. 

    But through all of that, Vinicius has had the backing and protection of Madrid's higher ups. When he fell out with former manager Xabi Alonso, the club made a point of assuring the forward that his spot in the side was safe - and that he was a valued player at the Bernabeu as long as he wanted to be there. He remains the golden boy of Madrid, and gets treated as such. 

  • Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Firing again

    Vinicius has rewarded that faith with some excellent performances to kick-off 2026. Since the turn of the year, he has scored seven goals and assisted three more in 12 games. In his first six league appearances of the year, he has already bagged half of the total goals (four) he managed in La Liga for the entirety of 2025 (eight). 

    Alvaro Arbeloa, since replacing Alonso as manager, has promised that Vinicius will continue to be a crucial part of the side - perhaps more so than Mbappe, whose form has tailed off following the ex-Bayer Leverkusen boss' departure. 

    "Vinicius is very good, with a lot of desire. Very motivated for this type of game," Arbeloa said on Tuesday ahead of the Benfica return leg. "Since I arrived, he has been giving a great performance. Being differential. We want to make the most of it. He has a lot of character, he is a leader. We need him." 

    Madrid's results might have been mixed, but that is no fault of Vinicius'. He grabbed a goal and was really the only effective player - no player completed more dribbles or had more touches in the opposition box - in Los Blancos' 2-1 loss to Osasuna on Saturday. Three separate Osasuna players had to be substituted at various junctures because they found themselves in trouble after relentlessly kicking Madrid's No.7, a sure sign that Vinicius is getting back to his blistering best. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Working hard

    Key to Vinicius' resurgence has been how Arbeloa has chosen to utilise him. Under Ancelotti, Madrid's stars were given freedom to roam. Under Alonso, things got perhaps a little too rigid. And while Arbeloa's Madrid haven't fully taken shape yet, thus far it seems they are somewhere in between. 

    Vinicius has clearly been instructed to occupy the left wing, but he has also covered spaces more effectively when Madrid don't have the ball. No one has put in more sprints for Los Blancos than the 25-year-old over their past two games. His defensive stats are otherwise hard to quantify - Vinicius isn't a tackler or aerial duel expert - but the eye test suggests he is at least putting in the kind of legwork he was previously averse to. 

    There is, of course, still room for improvement, but Arbeloa's setup - with a solid left side of the pitch to back Vinicius up formed of Eduardo Camavinga and Alvaro Carreras - has given him the kind of protection that was previously not there. Vinicius has, in turn, responded by being a little bit more active when Madrid don't have it. 

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-RAYO VALLECANOAFP

    Sharing the load

    With 11 goals and 11 assists across La Liga and the Champions League so far this season, Vinicius is still some way from putting together a Ballon d'Or-worthy campaign. Expecting him to total 40-plus goal contributions as he did under Ancelotti is perhaps unrealistic with Mbappe alongside him, but he is at least producing more now than looked likely through the first half of 2025-26.

    If he can do so, then Madrid remain well placed to end the season with silverware, even if they missed out on the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana. They trail Barcelona by just one point in La Liga and look set to confirm their place in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday. They will soon be able to welcome back Jude Bellingham from injury while Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled with his own fitness issues since arriving in Spain, is starting to find a little form going forward. Los Blancos are getting fit at the right time, which will only help Vinicius as others occupy opposition defences.

  • Vinicius JrGetty

    His kind of stage

    Of course, finishing off Benfica on Wednesday is the immediate priority. Madrid hold a slender 1-0 lead over the Portuguese side heading into the second leg, which will take place on home soil. Make no mistake: Los Blancos are a far superior side, man for man, but Benfica played them about even last week, and beat them, 4-2, back on January 28. It's not hard to envision Mourinho masterclass of sorts in European competition.

    But these are also the kind of games where, historically, Vinicius has shown up. He scored the winner in the 2022 Champions League final, bagged twice in the 2024 semi-final, and found the net to seal Madrid's crown a few weeks later at Wembley. In 77 Champions League matches, he has scored 31 goals and added 31 assists. Counting him out in a Champions League knockout game would therefore be foolish.

    And after a hellish week, few deserve to dance more than Vinicius right now.

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Benfica crest
Benfica
BEN
0