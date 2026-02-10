Karim Benzema allegedly provoked Cristiano Ronaldo with Saudi title joke after sealing Al-Hilal transfer

Benzema is delighted with his start to 2026, with a dream debut being enjoyed at Al-Hilal. He bagged a hat-trick on his first appearance for new employers. By that stage, Ronaldo had taken to ruling himself out of selection contention at Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese GOAT has sat out two matches, with The Telegraph among those to have reported on how the five-time Golden Ball winner is “angry about Al-Nassr’s low-key January trading”. That stance has been taken despite Al-Nassr spending more than €400 million (£348m/$476m) during his time in Riyadh.

The ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus frontman is also working on the most lucrative contract in world football, which is reported to earn him close to £500,000-a-day. All of that is not enough to keep CR7 happy.

The Telegraph claims that Ronaldo’s mood has been soured by a jovial exchange with former Santiago Bernabeu colleague Benzema. He is said to have “looked at his Al-Ittihad deal and believed he could earn a bit more”.

After landing a salary increase at Al-Hilal, the Frenchman “texted Ronaldo and observed jokingly that not only had he got a pay-rise but he was also going to win the title again”. Said taunt is unlikely to have gone down well in the Ronaldo household, as the evergreen 41-year-old has made it clear that he is determined to savour Saudi title glory in 2025-26.