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'Yildiz is a champion' - Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali backs injured No.10 to reach Alessandro Del Piero levels
Executive tips teenager for greatness
Speaking on stage at the Trento Sports Festival, the Bianconeri chief placed the club's gifted number 10 in the same bracket as iconic predecessor Del Piero. The Turkish forward is facing up to three months out after breaking the fifth metatarsal in his left foot against Frosinone on the opening weekend of the Serie A campaign. Sidelining their chief creative spark has immediately complicated matters for the Turin outfit as they attempt to mount an early-season title challenge.
- AFP
'He has every chance'
Asked directly whether the teenage prodigy could truly follow in the footsteps of the Italian World Cup winner, Carnevali praised his commitment while demanding greater decisiveness in the final third: "Yildiz is a champion. He still needs to mature to reach Del Piero's level, and he has every chance of doing so.
"He's a generous player; he's understood that forwards now need to sacrifice for the team. But, of course, big numbers in terms of goals and assists are also needed, and he has the potential to make a difference."
Turin outfit anticipate December comeback
With the team visibly lacking invention in the youngster's absence, Carnevali made no secret of how sorely he is missed: "We miss him a lot, and we hope he returns as soon as possible because we are sure he can make an important contribution to the team's growth."
Parallels between the two first ignited in September 2024, when Yildiz scored a brilliant opening goal against PSV Eindhoven to eclipse Del Piero as the club's youngest-ever scorer in the UEFA Champions League before mimicking his idol's trademark tongue-out celebration.
Medical staff are targeting a December comeback to hand Luciano Spalletti his attacking focal point back ahead of the demanding winter schedule.
- Italy Photo Press
Depleted giants face demanding sequence
The Italian heavyweights must find alternative attacking solutions as they attempt to climb out of seventh place in Serie A without their talismanic creator. Their domestic stutter stands in stark contrast to their European form, where Spalletti's side sit top of the Europa League phase after thrashing NEC Nijmegen 5-0 on matchday one. Preserving that ruthless edge without their number 10 will define their campaign before the festive period arrives.
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