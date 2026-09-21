Jonathan Moscrop
Juventus blast 'lack of respect' after supporters interrupt Sandro Mazzola tribute ahead of Atalanta victory
Ultras spark stadium backlash
A solemn atmosphere at the Allianz Stadium was swiftly tarnished as the arena observed a minute of silence for Italian legend Mazzola, who died aged 83 on Saturday. Certain supporters in the Curva Sud deliberately turned their backs to the pitch and sang club chants while the tribute was taking place. That tone-deaf display drew an instant backlash from tens of thousands of fellow spectators, who erupted into sustained applause to drown out the rogue chants.
- AFP
Turin giants demand decorum
The disgraceful antics from the ultras sparked fury among the Bianconeri hierarchy, who moved swiftly to take a firm stance after full-time. Club officials underlined the vital boundaries of respect in modern football, dismissing blind tribalism as an excuse to trample over basic human decency.
Condemning the disruption through an official club statement, Juventus insisted: "No rivalry can justify a lack of respect during a minute's silence. Honouring the memory of those being remembered and coming together in remembrance during moments of commemoration is a shared responsibility that transcends allegiances and colours."
Visiting coach questions maturity
Mazzola left behind an illustrious legacy that included the 1968 European Championship with Italy and glittering continental triumphs for Juve's fierce rivals, Inter Milan. Deep-seated historical animosity seemingly blinded a section of the home faithful, a reaction Atalanta coach Sarri attributed to historical ignorance among the younger generation.
Addressing the distasteful scenes during his post-match press conference, Sarri said: "A bad feeling, perhaps done by a generation that doesn't realise what Mazzola achieved, regardless of the shirt he wore. Paying tribute to such a figure is the least we can do."
- Jonathan Moscrop
International hiatus aids recovery
A 2-0 victory over Atalanta lifted Juventus to 10 points from their opening five Serie A fixtures. Domestic football now pauses for a three-week international interval before Luciano Spalletti's men travel to Cagliari on October 11. The extended hiatus offers vital breathing space for the medical staff to nurse eight sidelined first-team regulars back to fitness, including Kenan Yildiz and Manuel Locatelli.
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