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Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Simone Gervasio
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Juventus-Atalanta 2-0: Conceicao and Bremer, Spalletti return to winning ways in Serie A too. Three straight defeats for Sarri’s team

Juventus vs Atalanta
Juventus
Atalanta
Serie A

Juventus were convincing as they beat Atalanta 2-0 in the fifth round of Serie A. A left-footed strike from Conceicao and a header from Bremer sealed a second straight win for Juventus after the comfortable Europa League victory over NEC. Spalletti has found some consistency again after the collapse away to Sassuolo and also got encouraging signs from Kolo Muani, who was involved throughout.


For Sarri's men, it was another disappointing night. After defeats in Rome and at home to Cagliari, they also lost in Turin and only threatened on a couple of occasions. The international break now needs to help Atalanta reverse the trend and kickstart a season that has begun in low gear.

  • Goal and key actions

    Juventus-Atalanta 2-0


    SCORERS - Conceicao, Bremer


    GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS -


    88' - Woltemade and Kolo Muani play a one-two, but only Carnesecchi denies the Frenchman, who has looked very lively today, a goal


    77' - Bremer makes sure of it! Corner from the right and a towering header from the Brazilian: 2-0


    75' - Zhegrova finds Sarr, who hits it first time, and Carnesecchi has to fly to the top corner


    70' - Nico Gonzalez bursts forward but slips at the moment of the shot


    64' - Kristensen's point-blank header, Kolo Muani clears off the line!


    59' - Nico Gonzalez swings in the cross and McKennie heads at goal, Carnesecchi saves


    55' - Great move from Juventus: Kolo Muani picks out Conceicao but Bellanova gets there ahead of the Portuguese


    50' - Vicario saves Rowe's angled shot, Atalanta's best chance so far


    47' - First chance of the second half: Nico Gonzalez heads a corner just wide


    30' - Big appeals from the visitors for Kalulu holding Rowe inside the penalty area. The Inter player's shirt is visibly being pulled, but for the referee and VAR there are not sufficient grounds to award a penalty.


    28' - Celik gets down the left again, cuts it back perfectly for Conceicao, who beats Carnesecchi and makes it 1-0!


    14' - Celik crosses, but Kolo Muani fails to make contact with the ball


    4' - Conceicao finds Gonzalez, but Scalvini clears the danger


    2' - Kolo Muani goes it alone and places a right-footed effort towards goal, forcing Carnesecchi's first save

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  • The teamsheet


    JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumí, Celik; McKennie, Douglas Luiz; Conceicao (72' Zhegrova), Alajbegović (46' Sarr), Nico Gonzalez (72' Koopmeiners); Kolo Muani (88' Kelly). Manager: Luciano Spalletti


    ATALANTA (4-3-3): Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Scalvini, Kristensen, Bernasconi; Samardzic (64' Raspadori), Kessie (72' Gaetano), Ederson; De Ketelaere, Krstović (72' Scamacca), Rowe (84' Elmas). Manager: Maurizio Sarri


    BOOKED - Kristensen, Conceicao, Kessie


    SENT OFF -

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