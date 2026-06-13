Jurgen Klopp responds after ex-Liverpool coach sparks fiery criticism with Jamal Musiala suggestion
Klopp clarifies Musiala comments
In his role as a pundit for the 2026 World Cup, Klopp found himself at the centre of a heated debate following an experimental lineup segment. Working alongside Thomas Muller, the ex-Liverpool boss had suggested that Stuttgart’s Deniz Undav could potentially start ahead of Bayern Munich star Musiala for Germany’s opening clash against Curacao.
Addressing the fallout on Magenta TV, Klopp explained that his words had been taken out of context. "It has been brought to our attention that it was discussed a bit. I have been dealing with people in a leadership position for 25 years in my life. And it is important what you say, but much more important is what the person you are saying it to understands," Klopp stated.
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Addressing the Matthaus backlash
The controversy intensified after Matthaus openly criticised Klopp and Muller in the media. Matthaus noted that Musiala's individual quality is essential for a successful tournament run - especially given the youngster's extensive big-stage experience, having already earned 42 international caps, scored nine goals, and featured in three World Cup and seven Euros matches - and expressed his surprise at the suggestion to bench him.
"[Klopp] should know better. To play a successful World Cup, Germany needs the quality of a Musiala," he said. "His comments don't exactly make Nagelsmann's job any easier. I'd like to see what Klopp would have said if an expert had advised him to bench one of his regular starters before an important Champions League match. Such interference isn't well received, especially among fellow coaches."
Klopp, however, insists there was no malice behind the tactical exercise.
"And obviously there were a few misunderstandings - we just have to clear that up. We were asked to make a line-up. We just wanted to show that there are other possibilities, which there must be," Klopp added. He emphasised that the exercise was about exploring depth rather than casting doubt on Musiala's undisputed talent or place in the squad.
Zero criticism intended
Klopp was firm in his stance that his analysis should not be viewed as a slight against any player or the national team setup. He reiterated his admiration for Musiala, while acknowledging that the player has missed significant game time recently - having suffered a serious injury during the Club World Cup in the summer of 2025 that sidelined him for a lengthy period, restricting him to just 24 appearances and five goals across all competitions last season - which might impact his initial rhythm in the tournament.
"That was zero point zero meant as criticism. Who should we criticise? They haven't played yet. Neither the coach nor the team. And certainly not Musiala, whom everyone loves, ourselves included," Klopp clarified. "We want the boy to get the feeling for himself again very quickly, that he trusts himself. And of course, that is not the case at the moment. He has had too few games for that."
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Finding the right balance
While the suggestion was that Undav could feature in the 'number 10' role, Klopp maintained that Musiala's fitness and development are the primary concerns. The former Borussia Dortmund coach noted that the demands of a modern World Cup schedule - especially in this historic first-ever 48-team edition, where Germany faces Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Group E - mean rotations are inevitable, regardless of a player's status as a superstar.
"And of course we all want Musiala to play, but he won't be able to play every game from the first to the last minute. He should develop," Klopp concluded. Earlier, he had explained the tactical thinking, saying: "We brought Undav into the game because he can play at the 10."
For now, it remains to be seen how Julian Nagelsmann will choose to balance his attacking riches in the search for international glory.