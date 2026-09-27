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Jurgen Klopp baffled by Marc-Andre ter Stegen criticism despite dropping Germany goalkeeper for Greece clash
Klopp hits back at Ter Stegen critics
Klopp has strongly defended Ter Stegen after the Ajax Amsterdam shot-stopper faced scrutiny following a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. The 59-year-old coach, who is preparing for his home debut in the dugout at the WWK Arena, admitted he was shocked to hear negative assessments of the goalkeeper’s contributions in Thursday’s Nations League fixture. Klopp pointed to the fact that even opposing manager Xavi had highlighted the goalkeeper's vital role in securing a point for the DFB squad, suggesting that the public perception did not match the reality on the pitch.
"I heard that Marc was being criticized – that surprised me after a game in which the opposing coach said he had saved our asses,” Klopp said. "He made outstanding saves, but twice he played a ball that he didn’t want or should have played that way – it happens. I’m not even slightly critical; I’m actually very happy with his performance."
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Nubel handed Nations League opportunity
Despite his staunch defense of Ter Stegen, Klopp confirmed that a change will be made between the posts for the upcoming clash with Greece. Besiktas’ Alexander Nubel is set to receive his chance to impress, though the manager was quick to clarify that this was not a reactionary decision based on the previous game. The rotation was part of a broader strategy to evaluate the goalkeeping department during this international window, which also includes 28-year-old Finn Dahmen.
Klopp explained that the decision to start Nubel was entirely merit-based and predetermined. "He has earned it. I hope he enjoys it and keeps a clean sheet. Alex is still going to play, but not because of that,” the manager stated.
Squad adjustment due to fitness concerns
The German camp has had to deal with several fitness concerns ahead of the Greece game, with Klopp confirming that both Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz are unavailable for selection. Musiala is sidelined with a muscle fiber tear, while the Arsenal forward is dealing with a strain, forcing the manager to look toward his newer call-ups. Consequently, Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Burkardt have rejoined the fold to provide offensive reinforcement for a side looking to climb to the top of their Nations League group after Greece's recent victory in Serbia.
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Germany adjusts schedule ahead of Greece test
In an unusual move for the national team, Klopp has adjusted the travel schedule, opting to have the DFB stars travel by bus on the day of the match rather than the night before. This tactical decision in logistics was made to maximize recovery time at their base in Herzogenaurach, ensuring the players were not burdened by repetitive packing and travel fatigue. The coach expressed significant respect for the Greek side, praising their current "golden generation" and noting that he expects a stern test in Augsburg as Germany looks to build momentum under his leadership.
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