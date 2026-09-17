'Pathetic!' - Jurgen Klopp slams German media for 'leaking' his first international squad after calling up surprise midfield star

News of Keidel's inclusion broke before the official announcement, drawing a fierce response from the new national team boss. Klopp used his Wednesday press conference to directly call out the journalists responsible for the premature reveal.

"I spoke to Felix Keidel again last night and asked him what the last 16 or 17 hours had been like after someone leaked that he will be in the squad," Klopp told reporters. "And by the way, I can say that I don't give a damn that it came out early."

Despite insisting the timing did not bother him, the German tactician made his feelings clear on the journalistic practice itself. "I have absolutely no problem with that," he continued. "I just think it's a bit pathetic to make a living by putting things out there earlier than people actually need to know them. But whatever."



