'We played the wrong way!' - Jurgen Klopp questions Germany tactics and issues World Cup warning after shock defeat to Ecuador

The nature of the performance left television analyst Klopp deeply unimpressed during his post-match breakdown. Speaking on MagentaTV, Klopp was unequivocal: "We chose the wrong methods on this pitch; we played the wrong kind of football against an aggressive opponent. From the 12th minute onwards, we had no depth to our game, and we defended in a low block as if we just wanted to test it out.

"There was so much in there today that wasn't good. It didn't look like we are just going to stroll through the next rounds. We have to mix our quality with an outstanding mentality."

When asked if that mentality was missing, Klopp replied bluntly: "Of course it was missing."