Julian Nagelsmann criticised for calling up Said El Mala 'too early' as Germany legends Oliver Kahn and Didi Hamann call out 'experimental and impulsive' coach's decisions

El Mala has earned widespread praise for his impressive performances this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in nine games, despite starting only twice, helping Koln rise to seventh in the table. Operating as a right winger in Lukas Kwasniok’s 3-4-3 system, El Mala combines quick feet, sharp decision-making, and excellent vision to create constant danger in the final third. His pace and agility make him extremely difficult to defend against in one-on-one situations, while his ability to shift lanes quickly despite his height adds unpredictability.

Additionally, his explosive acceleration makes him a key weapon in Koln’s high-pressing system. However, Koln sporting director Thomas Kessler looked to temper the growing hype around the youngster, saying: “His first appearances were very promising. However, it shouldn't be forgotten that the match against Dortmund at the weekend was only his second start in the Bundesliga. Expectations in Cologne can be immense.”

German and Bayern legend Kahn echoed Kessler’s sentiments, saying that players should not be selected for the national team based on just a few good performances. He remarked: “I'm not a big fan of bringing in the guys right away after they've played two or three good games."

He added: "But the coach also has a responsibility with such young players. And we all know: Julian Nagelsmann is very experimental. Sometimes even impulsive. Meaning: he observes a player who he'd like to see play, without considering the potential consequences. (...) Right now, the national team needs to focus on finding the team that you feel has a chance at the upcoming World Cup."

However, the former goalkeeper took a more lenient stance than Hamann, acknowledging that national team coaches often want to assess how players adapt and perform within the group. He explained: “On the other hand, you also have to understand that a national coach wants to see and feel the guys – how they perform in training and how they function in the group. Therefore, I can understand the nomination.”