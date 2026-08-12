Showdown talks! Julian Alvarez holds clear-the-air meeting with Diego Simeone as Atletico Madrid refuse to sell

In a move that highlights the growing tension regarding his future, Alvarez held an early-morning meeting with Diego Simeone on Wednesday. Before the first-team squad commenced their training session at the Cerro del Espino sports city, the striker, nicknamed 'La Arana,' arrived early to speak directly with his manager.

According to reports confirmed by various outlets, including Mundo Deportivo, the meeting was described as cordial but direct. Simeone arrived at the facility ahead of schedule to greet returning players, including the likes of Alex Baena and Marcos Llorente. However, the dialogue with Alvarez carried significantly more weight, coming shortly after the striker broke his silence during this summer's World Cup to declare his desire to leave Atletico Madrid, admitting: 'I don't think it's the right moment to talk, but I also don't want to hide. I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at the club, with those I needed to talk to, and I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream.'