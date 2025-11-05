Jude Bellingham gives thoughtful response to Liverpool fans' hostile treatment of Trent Alexander-Arnold after Real Madrid team-mate subjected to boos on Anfield return

The boos rang out around Anfield when former Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold entered the pitch at Anfield, replacing Arda Guler in the 82nd minute of Real's 1-0 defeat. This was the first time that the English full-back had played a game at Anfield since appearing for the Reds in their final game of the 2024-25 campaign against Crystal Palace.
Alexander-Arnold chose to leave at the end of his Liverpool contract, although Madrid ended up paying a €10 million (£8m/$11m) fee to release him early so he could feature for Los Blancos at the Club World Cup. Ahead of Tuesday's European clash, the Englishman was labelled a "rat" and his famous Liverpool mural was vandalised.