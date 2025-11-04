Getty Images Sport
Trent Alexander-Arnold labelled a 'rat' as famous Liverpool mural is vandalised ahead of defender's return to Anfield with Real Madrid
The end of a two-decade love story
When Alexander-Arnold opted to leave on a free transfer to Real Madrid rather than extend his contract, that bond with the Kop was shattered. Liverpool, desperate not to lose their vice-captain for nothing, reluctantly agreed to a £10 million compensation deal that allowed him to join the Spanish giants ahead of the Club World Cup. The mural, which is painted on Sybil Road just a stone’s throw from Anfield, remains a proud monument celebrating local success. The image was created by renowned French graffiti artist Akse and was commissioned by Liverpool podcast The Anfield Wrap. It carried a touching quote from the player himself: "I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has come true."
Now, before his return to Merseyside, the mural has been defaced. The artwork, which was once a proud tribute to a local boy who lived the Liverpool dream, was splattered with the word "RAT" in white paint. Graffiti reading "adios el rata", Spanish for 'goodbye rat', was also emblazoned across the mural. Cleaners were seen on Tuesday morning, desperately scrubbing the wall to remove the abuse before the match gets underway in the evening.
Not the first time
This isn’t the first time the artwork has been targeted. In May, just before Alexander-Arnold's final Liverpool appearance, the same slur, "rat", appeared across the mural. Back in 2022, ahead of a Merseyside derby, vandals struck again, splashing blue paint across the street art in what appeared to be an Everton-inspired jibe. The mural also carried a message of solidarity, with a nod to Fans Supporting Foodbanks, a cause Alexander-Arnold championed throughout his time at Liverpool.
Despite the backlash, Alexander-Arnold revealed that his feelings for Liverpool remain the same and no amount of hatred will change that. Speaking to Prime Video Sport ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash, he said: "When the draw was announced, I think everyone kind of knew it was going to happen, it was destined for that fixture to come. Obviously, they're a top team, so I knew at some point I'd end up going back there or playing against Liverpool. It's happening so soon. Mixed emotions. I think it'll be a very, very difficult game but one that I'm excited for."
When pressed about the hostile reception he might face, the England international said: "Whatever way I'm received is the decision of the fans. I'll always love the club, I'll always be a fan of the club. I'll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together - they'll live with me forever. No matter what, my feelings won't change towards Liverpool. I've got memories there that will last me a lifetime and, no matter how I'm received, that won't change."
- Getty Images
Fitness clouds over a dream return
Alexander-Arnold's participation on Tuesday night remains doubtful, however, with Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso confirming that the defender is still on a strict rehabilitation plan after suffering a hamstring injury against Marseille in the Champions League, just 10 minutes into the match at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to The Athletic, the fixture falls during the seventh week of his eight-week recovery schedule.
Madrid’s medical team are aware of the risks and has advised caution to avoid a recurrence. Alonso, too, is said to be reluctant to rush him back into the starting XI. Though he featured on the bench for both El Clasico and Madrid’s weekend La Liga clash against Valencia, the England star has yet to play a single minute since returning to full training. Sources suggest he may be included among the substitutes for a late cameo, but a starting role appears 'highly unlikely'. With Dani Carvajal also sidelined, Alonso is expected to persist with Federico Valverde as a makeshift right-back; a tactical switch that has paid off handsomely in recent weeks.
"He’s (Trent) available, and he didn’t play the other day because of the circumstances of the match," Alonso said. "We need him because he has tremendous quality. It’s a new stage for him, and we have to help him and give him what he needs to perform because he’s an exceptional player in this squad."
An Anfield night to remember for TAA?
For many Liverpool fans, watching Alexander-Arold line up, even on the bench, in Madrid white at Anfield will feel surreal. This was the lad from West Derby who grew up idolising Steven Gerrard, who lifted the Champions League and Premier League as one of their own. Now, the same fans who once sang his name may well jeer it. The atmosphere will be tense, and it remains to be seen if Alonso throws him into the mix.
Advertisement