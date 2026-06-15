‘No hiding place’ for Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid circus as England international welcomes Jose Mourinho back to Santiago Bernabeu as ringmaster

Bellingham saw his start to the latest domestic season delayed by recovery from surgery on a long-standing shoulder complaint. Having missed out on a summer of preparatory work, he was left playing catch-up on the fitness front.

Rather inevitably, it took a while for full match sharpness to be found. Another enforced spell on the sidelines was taken in after hobbling out of a meeting with Rayo Vallecano on February 1 - with the field being left in tears that day after picking up a hamstring injury.

A final flourish of sorts was delivered when netting twice through his last three La Liga appearances, but questions were still being asked at that stage of whether or not a starting berth for England at another major tournament could be secured.

Bellingham faces fierce competition for places in the Three Lions’ ranks from the likes of Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers and Premier League title-winning Arsenal star Eberechi Eze. Tuchel has refused to commit, at least in public, to any specific No.10.

With issues to contend with on the international front, goings on in Madrid are also providing a distraction. Enigmatic Portuguese coach Mourinho is back at Santiago Bernabeu for a second spell, with a shock return to familiar surroundings being taken in at 63 years of age.

The self-anointed ‘Special One’ has plenty to contend with in the Spanish capital. He must determine how best to manage and massage the egos of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Co while freshening up a squad that has gone two years without landing a major honour.