Jude Bellingham injury worse than first feared as Real Madrid star set to miss England's final camp before World Cup

The expectation is that Bellingham will be called upon for World Cup duty regardless of whether he features in March internationals or not, with his match-altering ability beyond question.
Former England striker Michael Owen told GOAL recently when asked if the Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ will be on the plane: “I would find a place for Jude Bellingham if he’s fit. He’s one of the world’s best players, not only England’s best players. A lot depends on whether Tuchel pushes one of those 10s out in a wider position to fit them in.
“If everybody is absolutely fit and flying, and playing at their best, then to me Jude Bellingham is the best player for that position in the country. But, there are a few ifs and buts before then.”
England will have two pre-tournament friendlies to take in on American soil when heading to Florida, against New Zealand and Costa Rica, which would allow Bellingham to make his return to international action.
Tuchel, who has signed a contract extension through to 2028, will see the Three Lions open their bid for a global crown when facing Croatia in Texas - at the stunning home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL franchise - on June 17.