Jude Bellingham impressing his idols! Zinedine Zidane ‘a big fan’ of Real Madrid sensation as legendary midfielder blown away by ‘incredible’ Englishman
Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he is "a big fan" of Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham, as he hailed the Englishman's "incredible" performances.
- Zidane revealed himself to be a fan of Bellingham
- English midfielder shares Zidane's famous No.5 jersey
- Has scored 20 goals already this season with Los Blancos