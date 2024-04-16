Jude Bellingham 'calls out' footballing authorities for failing to protect players from racist abuse after Real Madrid team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni is targeted in La Liga win over Mallorca
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has called racism in Spanish football "a massive problem" and demanded the authorities do more to protect players.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham urges authorities to act on racism
- Tchouameni abused by Mallorca fans
- 'It's a massive problem'