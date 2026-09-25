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'No Memphis or Weghorst!' – Why Xavi Hernandez chose Joshua Zirkzee after Brian Brobbey injury blow
Zirkzee earns Oranje recall following Brobbey hamstring blow
Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee received an emergency call-up to Xavi Hernandez's Netherlands squad following a first-half injury to Brian Brobbey. The KNVB confirmed the replacement after Sunderland striker Brobbey was forced off during Thursday evening's 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Germany.
Brobbey clutched his hamstring just past the half-hour mark and fell to the turf at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
Germany controversially played on while Brobbey was down, resulting in Felix Nmecha scoring the opening goal.
- AFP
Xavi selects Zirkzee ahead of Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst
Brobbey's withdrawal left debutant Mexx Meerdink as the only natural centre-forward in the squad, following Donyell Malen's earlier withdrawal. Xavi acted immediately after the final whistle against Germany to summon reinforcements ahead of upcoming away fixtures.
Despite media speculation pointing toward experienced candidates Wout Weghorst or Memphis Depay, Xavi chose Zirkzee to lead the frontline.
The 25-year-old striker earns his first international call-up since November 2024, aiming to add to his six senior caps.
Manchester United striker seeks international revival
Zirkzee arrives at the national team camp in Zeist looking to re-establish his international credentials after featuring sporadically for Manchester United this season. His supporting role at Old Trafford contributed to his prolonged absence from the national team setup over the past two years.
However, Xavi's tactical preference for technically gifted forwards who can link play opened the door for Zirkzee's return.
The attacker reports to the KNVB headquarters on Friday evening to complete medical checks.
- ANP
Netherlands prepare for Belgrade flight to face Serbia
Zirkzee will board the plane to Belgrade on Saturday alongside the rest of the Dutch squad ahead of Sunday's Nations League encounter against Serbia. The away fixture marks the first of three upcoming group matches for Oranje.
Following the trip to Serbia, the Netherlands travel to face Greece before hosting Serbia in the return match.
Xavi's side look to secure three points away from home to push for top spot in the group.
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