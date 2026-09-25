'No Memphis or Weghorst!' – Why Xavi Hernandez chose Joshua Zirkzee after Brian Brobbey injury blow

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee received an emergency call-up to Xavi Hernandez's Netherlands squad following a first-half injury to Brian Brobbey. The KNVB confirmed the replacement after Sunderland striker Brobbey was forced off during Thursday evening's 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Germany.

Brobbey clutched his hamstring just past the half-hour mark and fell to the turf at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Germany controversially played on while Brobbey was down, resulting in Felix Nmecha scoring the opening goal.