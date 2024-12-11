Yamal-Mourinho-WilliamsGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

Jose Mourinho snubs Lamine Yamal by admitting he's 'more of a Nico Williams fan' with Fenerbahce boss hopeful Athletic Club winger will sign for Real Madrid instead of Barcelona

L. YamalJ. MourinhoTransfersReal MadridLaLigaBarcelonaFenerbahceAthletic ClubEuropa League

Jose Mourinho snubbed Lamine Yamal by admitting he's "more of a Nico Williams fan" before facing Athletic Club with Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Williams and Yamal are among the finest in Spain
  • Several clubs are eyeing Williams
  • Mourinho hoping he chooses Real over Barca
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱