AFP
Jose Mourinho takes blame for Real Madrid tactical disaster before subs spark stunning seven-minute comeback at Roma
Late substitutes turn the tide
Madrid looked destined for defeat after falling 3-1 behind against Gian Piero Gasperini's resilient side. However, a rapid seven-minute blitz completely flipped the European encounter on its head.
Mourinho turned to his bench near the hour mark, introducing Endrick and Arda Guler, followed later by Carlos Espi and Bernardo Silva. The sweeping changes instantly revitalised the Spanish giants.
Endrick and Espi both found the net to wipe out Roma's advantage. Former Giallorossi defender Antonio Rudiger then completed the stunning revival in the 90th minute, heading home from Guler's second assist of the evening to secure all three points in the league phase.
- Gribaudi/ImagePhoto
Mourinho shoulders the blame
The Madrid boss took full responsibility for their dreadful start, praising the opposition's relentless approach. However, he always believed Roma's intensity would eventually drop.
"The first half was the coach's fault; the second half was the players' fault," Mourinho told reporters. "Football is a 90-minute, strategic game. Opponents matter, and today's opponent was incredibly strong. They are a formidable team.
"But it's impossible to play at that intensity, the way they played, for a full 90 minutes. I made the substitutions I thought were necessary. But in the first half, they really punished us."
A hero's welcome in Rome
Beyond the dramatic result, the evening marked a poignant reunion between Mourinho and the Roma faithful. The Stadio Olimpico crowd greeted their former manager, who departed in January 2024, with a prolonged ovation. Ultra fans displayed massive banners celebrating his 2022 Conference League triumph, with one reading: "Whoever brings glory to Rome, Rome will honour forever." Mourinho later admitted the tribute left him "speechless".
Meanwhile, the match highlighted brief tension regarding Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian winger admitted to reporters he was angry after being substituted in the 59th minute following an error that led to Roma's second goal.
"It was tough for Vini," Mourinho explained. "Vini lost a ball he shouldn't have lost. But that's how it goes. I make mistakes, too. It's natural for him not to be happy. Frustration is normal. But after the match, he was very happy about the win."
- Getty Images Sport
Momentum for Los Blancos
This dramatic European escape keeps Real Madrid firmly on track in the Champions League. The victory showcases their remarkable squad depth, with the bench proving decisive when the starting lineup faltered.
Mourinho will now focus on managing his star-studded dressing room. Ensuring key players channel their frustration positively will be crucial as Los Blancos navigate the relentless demands of their upcoming domestic and European schedules.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting