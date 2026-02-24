Jose Mourinho 'f*cked up' with 'clumsy' Vinicius Junior comments as ex-Chelsea pupil urges Benfica boss to apologise

The European contest in question was halted for 10 minutes shortly after Blancos forward Vini had opened the scoring in spectacular fashion. He celebrated by the corner flag in front of agitated home supporters, before making his way back towards the halfway line - picking up a yellow card in the process.
Prior to play resuming, Vinicius raced towards the referee to lodge a complaint. Prestianni, with his shirt pulled up to cover his mouth, is alleged to have made racist comments. UEFA has announced that the Argentine will be provisionally banned for one game - ruling him out of a knockout phase play-off return date at Santiago Bernabeu - as investigations continue.