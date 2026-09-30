John McGinn admits Scotland suffered 'big setback' as Sebastien Pocognoli's winless start continues after Switzerland humbling

Earning his 91st international cap to move level with Jim Leighton in joint-third on Scotland's all-time appearances list, the senior midfielder conceded that adapting to a new tactical identity under Pocognoli has already met severe turbulence. Speaking to BBC Scotland, McGinn acknowledged the scale of the challenge: "We could have done better at times, but we're starting a new chapter, learning to play a different way. That was a big setback for us."

Reflecting on the need to absorb the lessons from a chastening evening, he added: "We've got a lot to learn from, but a lot to take from it as well."