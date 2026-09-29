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'I know how it happened' - Former goalkeeper Joe Hart breaks silence on Man City guilty verdict and defends club achievements
City found guilty amid appeal plans
Reports emerged last week claiming that Manchester City have been found guilty of the vast majority of the 115 financial charges brought against them by the Premier League. The accusations primarily focus on claims that the club inflated sponsorship revenues from connected companies and utilised off-the-books payments to bypass strict regulations.
Despite the damning ruling, the Etihad club are preparing a robust appeal. City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak issued a defiant statement in response to the verdict, insisting that the legal process is far from over and reiterating the club's unwavering commitment to clearing their name.
- Getty
Hart places trust in Al Mubarak
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Hart admitted he has tuned out the widespread speculation surrounding the case. Instead, the 39-year-old is choosing to rely on the reassurances provided by the City hierarchy, specifically pointing to Al Mubarak's recent open letter to supporters.
"I've heard everyone else go down every single rabbit hole, every single wormhole, every single discussion," Hart said. "My honest opinion is I've got no reason not to trust Khaldoon. What he said is enough for me. I loved how he spoke. I loved the letter because that was from someone who cared about the club."
The former England international added that he will not panic until a final, irreversible decision is made. He said: "If Man City are found guilty, which I don't think they are because of what Khaldoon said, then there are conversations to be had, but right now I'm very confident and very, very calm."
Trophies won fairly on the pitch, according to Hart
During his 12-year stint at the Etihad, Hart amassed 348 appearances and collected a significant haul of silverware, including two Premier League titles, two League Cups, and an FA Cup. He insists that regardless of boardroom controversies, the players earned their successes purely through their efforts on the pitch.
"I'm very proud of what I've achieved and what I did with Manchester City and what we achieved as a team," he explained. "And that doesn't change, that doesn't change until you tell me. I did what I did. I lined up 11 v 11 and had it out on the pitch. I won some games, lost some games, drew some games, and I shook hands, and I walked off."
Hart further dismissed any suggestion that the squad were aware of behind-the-scenes financial manipulation. "I know what I did, I know what we did, and I know how it happened. It didn't feel like we were scheming or plotting," he concluded.
- AFP
Legal battle looms for Maresca's side
The legal dispute between Manchester City and the Premier League is expected to drag on for several months as the club launches its appeal against the ruling.
Until a final verdict is reached, Enzo Maresca's squad must attempt to block out the off-field noise and maintain their focus on reclaiming the domestic crown, having fallen short of the Premier League title over the past two seasons.
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