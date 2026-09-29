'I know how it happened' - Former goalkeeper Joe Hart breaks silence on Man City guilty verdict and defends club achievements

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Hart admitted he has tuned out the widespread speculation surrounding the case. Instead, the 39-year-old is choosing to rely on the reassurances provided by the City hierarchy, specifically pointing to Al Mubarak's recent open letter to supporters.

"I've heard everyone else go down every single rabbit hole, every single wormhole, every single discussion," Hart said. "My honest opinion is I've got no reason not to trust Khaldoon. What he said is enough for me. I loved how he spoke. I loved the letter because that was from someone who cared about the club."

The former England international added that he will not panic until a final, irreversible decision is made. He said: "If Man City are found guilty, which I don't think they are because of what Khaldoon said, then there are conversations to be had, but right now I'm very confident and very, very calm."



