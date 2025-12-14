Jobe Bellingham shown straight red card in Borussia Dortmund's draw with Freiburg as England U21 international's miserable start to life in Germany continues

Bellingham's performances for Sunderland caught the eye of several Premier League sides following the Black Cats' successful playoff campaign, but it was Dortmund who won the race to secure the youngster's services over the summer. The 20-year-old was initially first choice under coach Niko Kovac following his arrival, but was dropped following a series of sub-par displays.
The summer signing made just his fifth league start of the season in Dortmund's trip to Freiburg on Sunday, but was shown a straight red card in the 53rd minute for a foul on Philipp Treu after an error in judgement by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. Referee Felix Zwayer felt Bellingham had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity and gave the midfielder his marching orders.
Dortmund had gone ahead on the half-hour mark through Ramy Bensebaini, but Freiburg ensured a share of the spoils through Lucas Holer with 15 minutes to play in Sunday's 1-1 draw at the Europa-Park Stadion. And goalkeeper Kobel, whose error in judgement proved costly, felt Dortmund "had the game under control" up until Bellingham's red.