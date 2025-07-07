'There are two options' - Joao Felix admits he wants return to former side Benfica but salary and Chelsea asking price cause problems
Joao Felix has admitted he wants to return to his boyhood club Benfica to regain his form, but his wage demands and transfer fee may block a transfer.
- Joao Felix wishes for a call back to Lisbon
- Portuguese forward unable to shine in recent spells
- Benfica interested in bringing the forward home