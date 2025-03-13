AC Milan v AS Roma: Quarter Final - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

AC Milan make early decision on Joao Felix's future following January loan move from Chelsea as Serie A giants decide whether to seal €45m permanent transfer

TransfersJ. FelixAC MilanChelseaSerie APremier League

Joao Felix's start to life at AC Milan has been a mixed bag so far, with the Rossoneri making an early decision regarding a permanent summer swoop.

  • Milan make Felix transfer decision
  • Has failed to score in eight games since making his debut
  • Could buy Portuguese forward for €45m this summer
