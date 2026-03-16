Jesse Lingard told biggest challenge he faces in Brazil as ex-Man Utd star backed to succeed at Corinthians alongside Memphis Depay due to his 'aura'

At 33 years of age, Lingard has stepped out of his comfort zone again. He first did that when heading to South Korea in 2024. A move to the Far East was made after spending several months as a free agent following his release by Nottingham Forest.
The 32-cap England international was treated like a “rock star” in Asia, allowing his passion for the game to be rekindled - with captaincy duties being taken on at FC Seoul. A 22-month adventure was brought to a close in December 2025.
After dropping into the free agency pool again, Lingard spent more time working through an individual training programme as he waited on enticing offers. A return to Europe, potentially in the UK was mooted, but Lingard has instead signed a one-year contract with Sao Paulo-based Corinthians - where he has been reunited with former Old Trafford team-mate Memphis Depay.