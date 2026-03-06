Getty Images Sport
Jesse Lingard's Corinthians salary revealed - and it's MUCH lower than what his ex-Man Utd team-mate Memphis Depay earns at the same club
Lingard’s new chapter in Brazil
Confirming his departure from Asia, Lingard released a statement explaining that he and FC Seoul "mutually agreed" on his exit after they tried to tie him down to a contract extension but that his stint in Asia was "an unforgettable experience and one I will always value". The former England international has been linked with various moves recently, with reports suggesting as many as seven clubs — including West Ham, Burnley, Celtic, and Rangers — had turned down the chance to sign him. He has, however, since completed a switch to Corinthians, the Brazilian club confirmed on March 6.
Staggering wage gap compared to Depay
While the move represents a high-profile addition for the Timao, Lingard’s financial package is surprisingly modest compared to other stars at the club. R7 Esportes indicates that the verbal agreement closed with the Englishman is €100k (£86k) per month. The disparity is most notable when compared to his friend and former United colleague Memphis Depay, who reportedly earns around €980k (£850k) per month, almost 10 times more.
Old Trafford reunion in Sao Paulo
The move provides a unique opportunity for Lingard to link up with Depay again. The pair shared the pitch 31 times during the 2015-16 campaign at Old Trafford and have maintained a close friendship ever since. Depay has become a talismanic figure in Brazil since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2024, scoring 19 goals in 73 appearances and netting the winner in the Copa do Brasil final against Vasco da Gama.
Corinthians have undergone a significant recruitment drive, adding European experience to their ranks. Alongside Depay, Lingard will join a dressing room that already features former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista and ex-Watford winger Andre Carrillo.
Contract details and future goals
Lingard is reported to have agreed a contract at the club until December, with the deal having the potential be extended automatically if specific performance milestones are reached during his time in Brazil. This move comes after discussions with fellow Brazilian side Remo failed to progress, allowing Corinthians to swoop in.
