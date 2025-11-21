Jerome Boateng training with Barcelona after seeing Bayern Munich coaching internship cancelled due to fan protests over assault conviction

According to a report from El Confidencial, the retired German defender visited the club's training ground to meet with current Barcelona head coach Flick and striker Robert Lewandowski, both former colleagues from his time in Bavaria. Boateng, who retired from professional football at the age of 37 in September following a final spell with Austrian side LASK, intends to obtain his coaching badges and requires practical training hours to complete the process.
Barcelona officially acknowledged Boateng’s presence via their social media channels, posting a video of his arrival with the message: "Welcome to the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Jerome Boateng!" The Catalan club have opened their doors to the 2014 World Cup winner to allow him to observe training sessions under Flick, whom he worked with successfully during treble-winning campaigns at Bayern and with the Germany national team.
A Report from Sport.es indicates that Boateng is expected to spend several days using the club's facilities as he navigates the next steps in his post-playing career.