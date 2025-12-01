January or World Cup window? Transfer prediction for Ireland’s 'cult hero' Troy Parrott as the Boys in Green dream of reaching first global gathering since 2002

The Boys in Green have earned themselves a shot at securing tickets to FIFA’s flagship event in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer. A dramatic end to their group stage campaign has seen Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side land a play-off berth.
Former Tottenham striker Parrott fired them to that point, with the 23-year-old frontman hitting a personal purple patch at the perfect time. He bagged a brace in a thrilling 2-0 victory over Portugal in Dublin that saw five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo sent off for the first time in his international career.
Parrott, who is now on the books of Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, went on to net a hat-trick in a final showdown with Hungary - with that treble being completed in the 96th minute - and there is talk of him attracting interest from Premier League sides. The likes of Leeds, West Ham and Wolves are all said to be mulling over their options.