Carragher has targeted Konate as the primary cause of Liverpool’s defensive instability after a humiliating 2-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes. The former Reds captain argued that while Van Dijk often bears the brunt of external criticism, the French international’s erratic form throughout the campaign has left the backline in constant jeopardy.
Jamie Carragher destroys Ibrahima Konate with 'makes a mistake every game' rant after Liverpool's dismal loss to PSG
Reds legend identifies defensive weak link
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'Awful all season'
Carragher suggested that Konate’s inability to maintain basic defensive standards has reached a breaking point, making it nearly impossible for his partners to maintain a cohesive structure.
"Defenders were jumping into midfield, there was no one to mark and Virgil van Dijk, at 34 years of age, was having to run in there and across," Carragher said on CBS Sports. “He couldn’t do it. People have criticised Van Dijk for his performances this season, but I think it’s been harsh. He plays every game, and the fella next to him has been awful all season - and poor again tonight. Konate makes a mistake every game, so that’s not easy to play alongside."
Tactical gamble backfires for Arne Slot
The decision to trial a back five proved disastrous as Liverpool failed to record a single shot on target while maintaining just 26 per cent possession. Goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reflected a gulf in class that Carragher likened to a mismatch between top-flight and lower-league sides, noting that Slot's man-to-man system left his defenders covering too much ground.
"The manager has tried something but he’s got it massively wrong tactically, how he went about it," he explained. "It’s easy for me to say that after the event, but that’s what we do - we’re pundits, we speak after the game. They were actually more open with the back five than they would be with a back four because they went man-to-man all over the pitch and the three centre-backs had to cover the width of the pitch."
- AFP
What comes next?
Liverpool now have to improve to turn things around in the second leg. They face Fulham in the Premier League as they seek a top-three finish this season. The Reds are fifth in the table, six points behind Manchester United and five points behind Aston Villa, who are both above them in third and fourth respectively. They will then prepare to host PSG at Anfield next week.