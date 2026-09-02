‘They needed a gamechanger’ – Carragher explains Arsenal’s transfer window shortcoming
Gunners miss out on elite targets
Arsenal emerged from the summer transfer window without the '10 out of 10' attacking signing they were hunting for, according to Carragher. The former Liverpool defender revealed that the Gunners launched ambitious moves for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior and Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez, but both high-profile pursuits ultimately came to nothing for the reigning Premier League champions.
The Gunners’ only attacking arrival was Christos Tzolis, who joined in a £34 million deal from Club Brugge. Meanwhile, the squad saw significant outgoings as Leandro Trossard joined Besiktas, Gabriel Jesus moved to Barcelona, and teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri signed for Borussia Dortmund. Furthermore, Gabriel Martinelli remains in ongoing talks with Al Hilal, whose local transfer window remains open for business.
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Carragher analyzes the search for quality
Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher explained the difficulty Arteta faces in upgrading such a refined starting XI. 'They have got really good strikers. I like Kai Havertz and I think Mikel Arteta likes him, as well,' Carragher said. Havertz has already rewarded that faith with two goals in three appearances across all competitions this season. Regarding their other frontline option, Carragher added: '[Viktor Gyokeres] has been what most people felt he would be when he came -- not quite elite but he can still score goals in certain games.' Gyokeres has made just a single appearance so far this campaign and is yet to open his account.
The pundit emphasized that the club was specifically looking for a player to provide a new dimension in the final third. Carragher noted: 'They needed someone to be a gamechanger. They tried to get Vinicius Junior, they tried to get Alvarez - that's the calibre of players. It's very hard to improve Arsenal now because they are such a good team, such a strong squad. So you're talking about a world class player as the only one that can improve them.'
The gap between good and great
Despite having a roster filled with international talent, Carragher believes there is a clear distinction between the current options and the elite level Arsenal pursued. 'They've tried to get them and haven't been able to get these deals over the line,' he continued. 'There's no point bringing somebody of the level that they've already got. They've got five or six players in attack which I would call 'seven or eight out of 10 players.''
The lack of a clinical, top-tier finisher or a world-class winger remained the missing piece of the puzzle during the window. Arsenal’s ambitious moves were thwarted by the players' own preferences, as Vinicius opted to renew his contract with Real Madrid, while Alvarez turned down a return to the Premier League due to his desire to join Barcelona, ultimately remaining at Atletico Madrid for now. Carragher concluded his assessment by stating: 'They wanted a 'nine or 10 out of 10 player' but couldn't get it across the line.'
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Arteta focuses on domestic success
Regardless of the perceived lack of a new superstar, Arsenal have enjoyed a productive start to the 2026-27 campaign. They secured the Community Shield with a dominant 3-0 victory over Manchester City and have carried that momentum into their Premier League title defence. Early results include a convincing 3-0 win against Coventry City followed by a gritty 1-0 triumph over Unai Emery's Aston Villa.
Mikel Arteta will now turn his attention to a high-stakes London derby as his side prepares to host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium this Sunday.
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