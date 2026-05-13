James Tavernier almost denied Rangers farewell as bust-up with coach Danny Rohl ends with captain leaving Ibrox ahead of Hibs clash

According to The Scottish Sun, the veteran right-back's long-standing association with the Glasgow giants was set to end on a high, but events took a sour turn on the final home matchday of the season. It is understood that a significant "rammy" occurred when Tavernier discovered he was not part of the starting XI for the match against Hibs. The defender had intended to use the occasion as a formal send-off in front of his wife and children.
Following a sharp exchange with Rohl, Tavernier reportedly addressed his team-mates during a pre-match meeting before storming out of the stadium. The initial fallout was so severe that the 34-year-old was not expected to return for the evening's proceedings, leaving his planned Ibrox goodbye in total tatters as team news confirmed his absence from the squad.