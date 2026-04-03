James Rodriguez hospitalised for 'severe dehydration' ahead of 2026 World Cup

Medical staff acted quickly after the 34-year-old displayed symptoms of extreme fatigue. The FCF has sought to calm supporters by clarifying that the issue is strictly related to his hydration levels rather than a recurring muscular problem, though the timing of the incident has caused significant alarm.

"The Colombian Football Federation, through its medical staff and the National Teams Directorate, wishes to inform the public and media about the health status of the captain of the Colombian National Team: James Rodríguez," the FCF stated in an official release.

"It has been confirmed, after establishing communication with a medical center in the State of Minnesota, that the midfielder has been under professional observation due to a medical condition of non-sports origin. The day after the match against France, the player presented with severe dehydration that required hospitalization for the past 72 hours for preventive clinical monitoring and recovery."