Jamal Musiala collapses as Bayern Munich star sparks health scare as teammate rushes to catch him during pre-season clash

Bayern Munich’s pre-season preparations took a worrying turn during their Telekom Cup encounter with RB Leipzig when Musiala collapsed on the pitch. The incident occurred late in the second half, just moments after the 23-year-old had found the back of the net to help secure a 3-1 victory for the Bavarian giants at the Allianz Arena.
The forward, who had been introduced as a second-half substitute, began to look visibly disoriented and unsteady on his feet as the game reached its closing stages. Recognising the immediate danger, new signing Saibari acted instinctively to prevent his teammate from hitting the turf with full force.