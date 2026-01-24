Jack Grealish's season could be OVER! Everton loanee may require surgery on foot fracture to leave England World Cup squad dream in tatters

Grealish played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 win at former side Aston Villa last weekend. The player then visited a specialist having reported to Everton's training base on Monday with what was assumed to be a calf problem. However, scans have revealed that the issue was more serious than expected.
Everton boss Moyes hasn't given a timeframe on how long Grealish would be sidelined for, but if the winger is to go under the knife, then it would effectively spell the end of his season and rule out any hopes of an England recall for the 2026 World Cup.
In addition, the Toffees, who are already in the midst of an injury crisis, would be robbed of one of their key attacking figures. When asked whether an operation may be necessary, Moyes admitted that player and club are discussing with a surgeon about the best course of action.